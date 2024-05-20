Azerconnect Group actively engaged in the Business Forum held within COP29 (PHOTO)

Azerconnect Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Emil Masimov, took part in a panel discussion centered on sustainable innovation during the Business Forum held within COP29. Delving into the topic of forging a sustainable future amidst the challenges of climate change through innovative technologies, Mr. Masimov highlighted Azerconnect Group's successful experience and results within the strides in energy conservation, leveraging renewable energy sources, effective waste recycling practices, and the implementation of a green business model.

The group of companies achieves approximately 60% energy savings through the optimization of its mobile communication network, resulting in a significant reduction of 53 thousand megawatts per year. Moreover, the sustainability of the group's solar base station has been validated as a successful pilot project. Additionally, to encourage the reuse of electronic devices, Azerconnect has established a beneficial partnership with the Turkish company ‘EasyCep’.

Azerconnect Group is committed to expanding the use of renewable energy, investing in green technology innovation, and intensifying recycling efforts to mitigate e-waste, aligning with the UN's sustainable development goals and the group's forward-looking development strategy.

Azerconnect Group is a dynamically developing group of companies providing various services in accordance with international standards in the fields of ICT and high technologies and is part of NEQSOL Holding.