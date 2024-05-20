Iran announces death of Ebrahim Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the entire delegation accompanying him were died, Trend reports with reference to the Iranian state agency IRNA.

According to information, officials at the scene of the crash of a helicopter transporting the Iranian President from Khudaferin to Tabriz confirmed that the Iranian President and all persons on board the helicopter were died.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. After the accident, it was managed to contact the helicopter crew twice. Later the connection was lost.