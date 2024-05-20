Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Tajikistan, Azerbaijan have potential to increase mutual trade turnover - official

Economy Materials 20 May 2024 11:21 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan, Azerbaijan have potential to increase mutual trade turnover - official

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have the potential to increase mutual trade turnover, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have immense potential to increase mutual trade. I hope this forum will help elevate economic relations to a new level," he said.

Abdullayev emphasized that the Tajikistan Investment Agency and AZPROMO are actively developing cooperation.

He also mentioned that several documents are expected to be signed as a result of the forum.

To note, data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2023 amounted to $6.1 million, which is an increase of 2.98 percent compared to 2022 ($5.9 million).

