Azerbaijan accelerates its efforts to adapt local products to int'l standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan has accelerated its efforts to adapt local products to international standards, which has increased its export potential, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said at the National Metrology Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He believes that the economy's development hinges on quality metrological services.

"Addressing the metrological requirements of businesses and enterprises amid economic progress is our field's primary focus," Bashirli stressed.

He asserts that the current objective of metrology is to fulfill business entities' metrological service needs using science-based methods and equipment, ensuring precise data on production processes and enhancing product quality.

Bashirli contends that this approach will enhance the country's product competitiveness.

"Metrology plays a pivotal role in delivering high-quality products to both domestic and international markets, boosting profitability and competitiveness, and eliminating technical trade barriers, thereby fostering economic development," added the deputy minister.

