President of Kyrgyzstan expresses condolences on death of Iran's president

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 20. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov expressed condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the death of the Iranian President and members of the government delegation in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

"It is with deep regret that I heard the tragic news of the untimely death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash.

On behalf of the Kyrgyz people and myself, I express my deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as to the family and relatives of the deceased.

President Ebrahim Raisi made a great contribution to the prestige of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world arena, its development, and the well-being of the people.

Ebrahim Raisi's wisdom, care, and kindness, as well as all his noble deeds for the people of Iran, will forever remain in our memory. We are always ready to share the grief of the brotherly Iranian nation in these difficult days," the condolence letter reads.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

