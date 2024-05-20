EU offers condolences over death of President of Iran in helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The EU expresses condolences over the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and those accompanying him in a helicopter crash, said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Trend reports.

"The EU offers its condolences for the death of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other Iranian officials involved in the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

The EU expresses its sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected," the statement reads.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz.

On May 20, Iran announced the death of nine people as a result of the helicopter crash.

Along with the President of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Tabriz and the imam of the mosque in Tabriz, Muhammad Ali Ali Hashemi, the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Malik Rahmati, members of the security service of the Iranian President, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employee, two pilots, and an unknown person were on board.