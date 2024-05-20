BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan considers Tajikistan's participation in COP29 important, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

“As you know, COP29, the next UN climate conference, will take place in Baku in November. While natural resources continue to play a decisive role in the economy of Azerbaijan, the country is committed to environmental protection.

We consider it important for our colleagues from Tajikistan to participate in this unique and scale platform, and we invite them to visit Baku again on the occasion of this event,” he added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

