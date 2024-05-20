EBRD seeks to support economic progress in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is dedicated to assisting Azerbaijan's economic success and green transition, EBRD Head in Azerbaijan Nataly Mouravidze told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"We are pleased about the possibility of working with Azerbaijan's public and commercial sectors to finance various projects of strategic importance to the country, as well as to support financial institutions and local enterprises," she noted.

Mouravidze stated that each project undergoes an individual examination to guarantee its positive contribution to the country's growth and development.



She also stated that negotiations with the private sector are presently underway for numerous major projects, the specifics of which cannot be divulged at this time.

As of February 29, 2024, the EBRD estimated the project loan portfolio in Azerbaijan to be 937 million euros, consisting of 32 projects.

The majority of the portfolio (90 percent, or 848 million euros) is focused on investments in sustainable infrastructure, seven percent (64 million euros) on investments in the industrial, trade, and agricultural sectors, and three percent (26 million euros) on investments in financial institutions.

