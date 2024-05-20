All passengers on helicopter that crashed in Iran died

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. All passengers on the helicopter carrying the Iranian President were died, the chairman of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhuseyn Kulivand, Trend reports.

"After the discovery of the crashed helicopter, no signs of living passengers were found," Kulivand said.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. After the accident, it was managed to contact the helicopter crew twice. Later the connection was lost.