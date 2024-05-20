Financial Chain Corporation and Young Accountants Public Union organized forum in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. This time financiers gathered in Shusha at the forum called "A state with a strong economy is capable of everything".

The forum, jointly organized by the Financial Chain Corporation and Young Accountants Public Union, is dedicated to the development of Karabakh regions freed from occupation through the eyes of financiers. Welcoming the participants of the forum with the opening speech, FCHAIN's Deputy General Director Valid Huseynov and Chairman of the Public Union of Young Accountants Solmaz Aliyeva said that they were very proud to be in natively liberated Karabakh and remembered with deep respect the memory of our brave sons and daughters who died for this glorious victory.

Speakers of the forum Mirali Kazimov, Deputy Head of the Training Center of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehdi Babayev, Director of the Baku Reporting Center, Mehriban Imanova, Director of the Financial Training Center under the Ministry of Finance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Kamran Bagirzadeh, Head of Work with Regional Projects and Monitoring Department of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Admadov, Head of the Tax Policy Department of the State Tax Service, highlighted during their speeches, highlighted the development of education in the liberated territories, tax policy, the attraction of financial flows to those territories, and the prospects for the development of entrepreneurship in general.

At the end of the event, certificates were presented to the participants of the forum, and gratitude was expressed to the enterprises and companies, such as Zetash, Herrenknecht, etc., which participated in the forum with great pleasure.

