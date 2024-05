Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The future development of Iran-Azerbaijan relations is also very positive, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River, Trend reports.

“The Iran-Azerbaijan unity and friendship is unshakable. No one can drive a wedge between us. These efforts are in vain, and we are proving it again with today's ceremony,” the head of state added.