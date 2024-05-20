Azerbaijan, Tajikistan ink slew of cooperation papers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. During the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan signed eight documents on cooperation, Trend reports.

In particular, the following documents were signed:

1. Memorandum of understanding between TALCO OJSC (Tajikistan) and Azeraluminum OJSC;

2. Agreement on cooperation in mutual trade between SUE "Tajagropromexport" (an export agency under the Government of Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC;

3. Agreement on cooperation in the sphere of cotton oil realization and exchange of experience in the sphere of textile production between Lesinvest LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC;

4. Agreement on cooperation in the sphere of cotton growing, processing of raw cotton, and textile production between Vodii Zarrin Agrarian Alliance LLC (Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC;

5. Agreement on cooperation in the sphere of cotton growing, as well as cotton seed processing between Marmari LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC;

6. Agreement on cooperation in the field of export-import operations between SIR-Daryo LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC;

7. Agreement on cooperation and mutual understanding between "Bollug" (Tajikistan) and "Ganch 2000" (Azerbaijan);

8. Consignment agreement between "Obi Faizobod" LLC (Tajikistan) and "Universal Trade" LLC (Azerbaijan).

To note, the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum is being held in Baku.

Earlier in the meeting, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan signed seven cooperation documents.

