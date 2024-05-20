Turkish UAVs involved in search for helicopter crashed in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. An Akıncı UAV and a helicopter with a Cougar night vision system are involved in the search for a crashed helicopter in Iran, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The ministry said that at the request of the Iranian authorities, an Akıncı UAV and a helicopter with a Cougar night vision system were deployed to help search for the crashed helicopter carrying the Iranian President and his delegation.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.