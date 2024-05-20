Azerbaijani para-taekwondo team win two medals in Vietnam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Azerbaijani para-taekwondo team won two medals at the Asian Open Championship, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The championship was held in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg) lost only in the final and climbed to the second step of the podium. The para-taekwondo athlete in the K-44 category defeated the representative of Nepal in the 1/8 finals, Iran in the 1/4 finals and France in the 1/2 finals and advanced to the decisive match. In the decisive battle, he lost to his opponent from Chinese Taipei and won the silver medal.

Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg, K-44) completed the championship with a bronze award. The para-taekwondo fighter, released from the first match, defeated his Kazakh opponent in the 1/4 finals. However, Abuzarli did not take part in the semi-final match due to injury and took 3rd place in the championship.