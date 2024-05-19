Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 19 May 2024 15:14 (UTC +04:00)
Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan is more than a relationship with a neighbor - President Raisi
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. We, of course, are brotherly, neighbouring and friendly countries. Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan is more than a relationship with a neighbor. It is a kinship, said President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River, Trend reports.

“This connection and bond is a very strong, it is a very deep bond. This bond, this relationship is based on the deep historical, cultural and religious ties between the two countries,” said the Iranian President.

