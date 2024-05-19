Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan is more than a relationship with a neighbor - President Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. We, of course, are brotherly, neighbouring and friendly countries. Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan is more than a relationship with a neighbor. It is a kinship, said President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River, Trend reports.

“This connection and bond is a very strong, it is a very deep bond. This bond, this relationship is based on the deep historical, cultural and religious ties between the two countries,” said the Iranian President.