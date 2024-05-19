Rescue team nears site of hard landing of helicopter carrying Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A search team has approached the site where the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a hard landing en route from Hudafarin to Tabriz, Trend reports.

According to Pir-Hossein Kolivand, Head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, conducting a search operation in the region by vehicle is currently impossible, and more than 40 search teams are continuing their efforts.

Kolivand also mentioned that search teams from other provinces have been deployed to the area.

Earlier today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing en route from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Rescue teams are on their way to the crash site.