Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani army holds live-fire tactical exercise with Artillery units (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 20 May 2024 13:56 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani army holds live-fire tactical exercise with Artillery units (VIDEO)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Live-fire tactical exercise with Azerbaijan's Artillery units under the Land Forces training plan for 2024 ended, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

According to the exercise plan, units withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas successfully accomplished the tasks on taking firing positions, preparing devices for combat use, detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with precise fire, as well as other assigned tasks.

High professionalism was demonstrated during the exercise, where the main focus was on increasing the knowledge and capabilities of military personnel, improving the command staff’s artillery unit management skills, as well as organizing interoperability with other types of troops during combat operations.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more