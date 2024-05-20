China imposes sanctions on three US companies for selling weapons to Taiwan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. China's Ministry of Commerce adds three US companies to its list of unreliable entities for selling weapons to Taiwan, the ministry's website says, Trend reports.

According to the information, restrictive measures were introduced against the companies General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security "in order to protect the sovereignty, security and development interests of the country". The ministry noted that these companies "are involved in the sale of weapons to Taiwan."

According to the information, they are prohibited from engaging in trade with China, as well as making new investments in the country. Company executives are prohibited from entering China.