Azerbaijan appoints prosecutor of Khankendi city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The prosecutor of Khankendi city has been appointed, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Following the relevant order of General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, Rashadat Orujov was appointed to the post of Khankendi City Prosecutor.

Orujov joined the Prosecutor's Office through a competitive process in 2012. He previously served as an investigator and senior investigator for the Mingecevir city Prosecutor's Office, a senior investigator for the Tovuz District Prosecutor's Office, and a senior prosecutor in the Investigation Department of the Baku City Prosecutor's Office. Since 2019, he has been the deputy prosecutor of the Yasamal district.

Born in the Gubadli district, Orujov became an internally displaced person (IDP) at the age of eight due to the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

To note, the Khankendi City Prosecutor's Office was established by the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 4, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel