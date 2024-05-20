Azerbaijani Accreditation Center's activities fully abide by international standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The activities of the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center will fully comply with international standards, and the relevant work is underway, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy Ilgar Hasanov said at the National Metrology Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, draft regulatory legal acts have been prepared to improve regulatory standards in the field of determining the country of origin of goods, conducting examinations, and issuing certificates of origin in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan currently has the laws "On technical regulation" and "On standardization," along with the regulatory legal acts derived from these laws. However, there is a need to expand the legal framework," emphasized Hasanov.

Another representative of the state service, Elmadin Guluyev, said at the forum that in 2023-2024, the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control identified several violations of legal requirements by accredited institutions.

"Compliance checks at 37 institutions occurred during this time. The inspections found 16 deviations from accreditation, four operations without accreditation, and two document non-compliances with the permitted form," added Guluyev.

To note, established by Decree No. 1234 “On additional measures to improve management in the field of standardization, metrology, accreditation, and protection of patent rights” of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 10, 2017, the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center, a public legal entity, ensures compliance with the principles and rules of accreditation; accreditation of conformity assessment (approval) bodies; and representation in international organizations in this field.

