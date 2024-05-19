Search teams not able to reach site of helicopter crash yet, says Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. So far, search teams have not reached the place where the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi from Khudaferin to Tabriz made a hard landing, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi said, Trend reports.

According to him, all forces were mobilized after the helicopter made a hard landing. All groups, including the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military, law enforcement, the Red Crescent Society, social groups and all villagers, volunteered to find the crash site of the helicopter carrying the Iranian President.

The Iranian minister noted searches are difficult due to the terrain. It is also raining heavily and visibility is very limited.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.