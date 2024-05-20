Armenians often took deliberately unrealistic courses in negotiation processes - People's Artist of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov analytical video project, Trend reports.

The People's Artist of Azerbaijan, film director and screenwriter Ogtay Mir-Gasim, joined the program as a guest.

He noted that Armenians frequently pursued actions in negotiation processes that were knowingly unattainable.

"Azerbaijan is gearing up for the phase of establishing relations with Armenia. Nonetheless, I'd like to express my honest thoughts. The mindset of the Armenian people bears no resemblance to ours.

Their insecurities have led them to self-destruct. It's a tragedy. Sometimes, I even feel sympathy for the coming generations of their nation. From early childhood, children are indoctrinated with the belief that Turks and Azerbaijanis are their enemies, poisoning the hearts and minds of their youth. They often engaged in blatantly unrealistic actions during negotiation processes merely to assert their so-called 'greatness'," he remarked.