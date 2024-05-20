Iran reveals crash site of presidential helicopter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The wreckage of a helicopter transporting Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage from Khudafarin to Tabriz was found at a height of 2,500 meters, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand told reporters in Tabriz on May 20, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 2,000 rescuers took part in the search operation for the crashed helicopter.

Kolivand stressed that after the helicopter was discovered, it took 40 minutes to reach the scene.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

