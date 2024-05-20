Turkmenistan launches electronic information exchange system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 20. Turkmenistan is implementing work on the introduction of electronic information exchange systems in government agencies, Trend reports.

Mammetkhan Chakiyev, the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, made this announcement at a government meeting.

"According to the Decree of the Head of State, a project was signed between the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communications) and the UN Development Program (UNDP) to promote the implementation of an interdepartmental electronic information exchange system in Turkmenistan. This document connects several government departments to electronic information exchange and document management systems and trains specialists in this sector, taking into account worldwide experience," he said.

Chakiyev noted that this initiative will help fully utilize the 'Electronic Government' system, secure information, and further place digital services on the public services site e.gov.tm.

Turkmenistan is introducing an electronic information exchange system to improve public administration, services for citizens and businesses, and digital infrastructure, contributing to its digital development.