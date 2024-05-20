Iran's president, FM tirelessly worked to improve country's international positions - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have tirelessly worked to improve Iran's international positions, according to a statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry regarding the death of the country's President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying officials in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

The statement said the president and the foreign minister strived to contribute to the restoration of justice at regional and global levels, to strengthen ties of friendship and solidarity between the countries and peoples of the region, and to foster constructive international relations.

Besides, according to the statement, the death of Iran's top officials would undoubtedly not create gaps in ensuring the national interests of the country, Iran's constructive position at regional and international levels, as well as its role.

The statement also highlighted that the Foreign Ministry of Iran expresses sincere gratitude to the heads of state, political figures, and leaders of international circles who share the pain of the Iranian state and people, demonstrating solidarity.

"The Foreign Ministry of Iran expresses condolences to the family of the President of Iran, the family of the Foreign Minister, and the families of the other accompanying individuals who perished in the helicopter crash," the statement emphasized.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

