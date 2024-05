BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Sharjah Masters tournament continues in the UAE, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Azerbaijani chess players Teymur Radjabov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanly and Magomed Muradli played games in the sixth round today.

Radjabov and Suleymanli achieved victories, while Safarli and Muradli tied.

Aydin, who beat Khaik Martirosyan (Armenia), has the best results among Azerbaijani grandmasters so far. Having scored 4 points, he ranked 13th.