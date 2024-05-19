No disruptions in country's affairs, says Iran's supreme leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reassured that there will be no disruptions in the country's affairs during a meeting with representatives of the armed forces, Trend reports.

He urged the Iranian people not to worry and to pray for those involved in the helicopter incident.

"We hope that the esteemed president and his entourage will return safely," he added.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.