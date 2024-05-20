Türkiye sends rescuers to search for crashed helicopter in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. At the request of official Tehran, the Turkish government sent rescue teams with night vision helicopters to the area of the helicopter crash with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on board, Türkiye's Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), Trend reports.

According to the information, a request for support from the Iranian side was received by AFAD through the channels of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

32 rescuers and 6 vehicles were sent to the incident area from the provinces of Van and Erzurum in Türkiye. In addition, a total of 45 rescuers from the provinces of Ankara, Diyarbakir and Konya were trained.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.