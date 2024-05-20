UN SecGen expresses condolences on demise of Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

The Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, spoke on behalf of UN Secretary General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, expressing sadness over the deaths of H.E. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and their colleagues in a helicopter accident on May 19.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Al-Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew established communication twice before losing it.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

