Azerbaijan, Tajikistan possess potential to implement joint projects - economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan and Tajikistan possess potential for the implementation of joint projects in the fields of light, chemical, and mining industries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's industrial zones offer significant potential for collaborative endeavors built upon mutual interests," he remarked.

Jabbarov highlighted that the Alat Free Economic Zone, situated near the Baku International Sea Trade Port, stands primed for engagement with international investors, providing residents with various incentives and opportunities for repatriation of income.

"Regarding the current status of trade relations, it's worth noting that from January through April 2024, trade turnover between our nations surged by 78 percent. With the economic capabilities of both countries, there's ample room for further expansion in trade volume," he emphasized.

To note, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan data shows that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2023 reached $6.127 million, marking a 2.98 percent increase compared to 2022 ($5.949 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel