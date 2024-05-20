Azerbaijan strives to boost domestic product competitiveness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Work done in Azerbaijan on quality control of Azerbaijani products will help them become more competitive, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of Consumer Markets under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbayli said during the National Metrology Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is implementing long-term reforms under "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development," which will boost the country's product competitiveness.

