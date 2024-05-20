Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan strives to boost domestic product competitiveness

Economy Materials 20 May 2024 13:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan strives to boost domestic product competitiveness

Follow Trend on

Lada Yevgrashina
Lada Yevgrashina
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Work done in Azerbaijan on quality control of Azerbaijani products will help them become more competitive, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of Consumer Markets under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbayli said during the National Metrology Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is implementing long-term reforms under "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development," which will boost the country's product competitiveness.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more