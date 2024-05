BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Rescue teams are on their way to the location of the helicopter crash involving President Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

Iranian TV channels share the footage.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Supreme Leader's representative in Tabriz, Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, crash-landed on its way from Hudafar to Tabriz.