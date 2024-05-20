President Ilham Aliyev instructs formation of rescue team from Ministry of Emergency Situations to be sent to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported that it is ready to provide immediate support to the search and rescue operation in connection with the emergency landing of the helicopter on board which was a delegation led by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the information, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the relevant government agency of the friendly country was informed that a search and rescue team consisting of 40 professional rescuers, equipped with the necessary technical means, is ready at any time to join the search and rescue operation with two by helicopters.