Iran's former FM accuses US of helicopter crash with Ebrahim Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The US is one of the main culprits behind the crash of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage from Khudaferin to Tabriz, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Trend reports.

According to him, despite the International Court of Justice ruling, the US has imposed sanctions on selling aircraft and air transport spare parts to Iran.

"The US is preventing the Iranian people from using the good capabilities of air transportation. This will be recorded in the list of US crimes against Iran," he stressed.

The Iranian ex-minister mentioned that the helicopter crash in Iran the previous day was a hard and bitter event.

"Iran has faced several tough tribulations during the last 45 years. Beyond this predicament, the Iranian people will emerge united and march forward," he added.

To note, the helicopter flying from Khudaferin to Tabriz with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian, Iranian Supreme Leader's representative in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Hashemi, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rahmati crashed on May 19.

Nine people lost their lives in the crash.

