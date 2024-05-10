FMs of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan meet (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Within the framework of his working visit to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues arising from the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the current state of the peace process.

Besides, both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of Azerbaijan's relations with Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, which have especially expanded recently.

Additionally, it was noted that, along with bilateral partnership in the areas of economy, trade, investment, energy security, transport, and communications, cooperation on regional and international platforms, especially within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, promises broad prospects.

Briefing the Kazakh side in detail on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan this year, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that COP29, in turn, is a new platform for cooperation.

Referring to the current situation, opportunities, and challenges in the region in the post-conflict period, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its support and activity in the direction of promoting the bilateral peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Against the background of the latest agreement reached between the delimitation commissions, confidence was expressed that today's talks will also contribute to the process.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

