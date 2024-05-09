Azerbaijan's AREA, Chinese companies digging into potential energy storage options

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy is examining prospects for cooperation with Chinese enterprises in the usage of battery and pumped hydro storage technology, Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting between the AREA Director Javid Abdullayev, and representatives of the Chinese engineering corporations Powerchina Huadong and China Southern Power Grid.

The parties discussed Azerbaijan's renewable energy projects and the potential for Chinese companies to participate in them.

To note, the country plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance to 30-33 percent in the coming years through several projects utilizing solar, wind, and hydropower.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is exploring opportunities for energy storage using storage devices and studying foreign experience in this area.

Currently, the country produces 8 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel