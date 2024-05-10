Azerbaijan's parliamentary election likely to be held earlier - CEC chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The date of the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan may be rescheduled to an earlier date, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's CEC always holds educational work before the election.

“According to the legislation, the parliamentary election is scheduled for early November.

It's now time to initiate these preparations. During recent meetings, we even deliberated on designing an awareness-raising program. Once the commission approves it, the activities will commence. However, due to COP29, there might be alterations in the election dates, possibly rescheduling them earlier. Hence, efforts for awareness-raising must begin promptly,” he added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

