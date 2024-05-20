Türkiye declares one-day mourning over death of Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. One-day national mourning has been declared in Türkiye in connection with the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

“In connection with the death of the Iranian President, we have decided to declare a one-day mourning in our country in order to share the deep sadness with the Iranian people,” Erdogan said.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Al-Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew established communication twice before losing it.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.