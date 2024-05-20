Iran asked US for assistance in aftermath of Raisi's helicopter crash - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Iran asked the US for assistance in the aftermath of the crash of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We were asked for assistance by the Iranian government, we did make clear to them that we would offer assistance as we would do in response to any request by a foreign government in this sort of situation, and ultimately we were not able to provide that assistance. I'm not going to get into the details. Largely for logistical reasons, we weren't able to provide that assistance," he said.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Al-Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew established communication twice before losing it.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.