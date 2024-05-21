Türkiye supports Azerbaijan’s position - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to long-term peace with Armenia and we expect a similar position from Yerevan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

The Turkish leader assured that Ankara will continue to make its maximum contribution to achieving long-term peace between Baku and Yerevan.

“Türkiye supported and supports Azerbaijan’s position,” Erdogan said.

At the same time, the politician expressed satisfaction with the agreement on the return of four villages occupied by Armenia to Azerbaijan.

The head of the Turkish state highly assessed the level of ties with Azerbaijan, and as an example, cited the project for the construction of the Azerbaijan quarter in the earthquake-stricken Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

“The houses being built in Kahramanmaras are another symbol of the unbreakable ties between our countries,” Erdogan said.