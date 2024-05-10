AZAL Staff Pays Tribute to the Memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Today marks the 101st anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

To commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the influential statesman and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, the management and team of Azerbaijan Airlines visited the Alley of Honour. They laid a wreath and flowers at the grave of the Great Leader, paying respectful homage to his memory.

AZAL staff honoured the memory of the academician Zarifa Aliyeva, the distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist, by placing flowers at her grave as well.