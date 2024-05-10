Russian President Vladimir Putin submitts Mishustin’s candidacy for prime minister post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin to the State Duma for the post of Prime Minister, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

He noted that “today deputies will make a responsible decision on behalf of their voters on this issue.”

Volodin emphasized that for the first time in the history of modern Russia, the State Duma will form the composition of the government. The State Duma will approve the Prime Minister, his deputies, and federal ministers.

He said that the candidacy of the prime minister will be discussed in all factions, and the plenary meeting of the Duma will begin at 14:00 local time.