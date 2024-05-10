Turkmenistan state bank negotiates investment with overseas partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 10. The delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by Chairman of the State Bank of Foreign Economic Affairs Rahimberdy Jepbarov, held investment negotiations with foreign partners, Trend reports.и

According to the official source, the Turkmen delegation discussed these issues at the 13th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM 2024) in Abu Dhabi.

On the sidelines of the event, representatives of the Turkmen delegation held a number of bilateral meetings with foreign partners, including the delegations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the UAE.

Government, corporate, investor, and expert representatives convene annually to discuss global concerns and promote investments.

The meetings discussed bilateral economic relations, efficient use of natural resources, energy markets, attracting investments in mutually beneficial large-scale projects, new mechanisms for contacts in the field of increasing productivity at the largest fields, and environmentally friendly technologies.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing investment relations and making a variety of attempts to attract foreign investment.

These efforts include creating an attractive investment environment, improving the legal and regulatory environment, implementing business-promoting reforms, and actively promoting international investment opportunities through forums, exhibitions, and business events.