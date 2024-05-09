Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 int'l search, rescue drills continue in Türkiye's Konya (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 international search and rescue exercises continue in the Turkish Konya city, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

A briefing was held for exercise participants, providing essential details on safety protocols, assigned tasks, and their sequence, as well as information on the terrain's relief, structure, and climate where search and rescue operations will be carried out.

Following the exercise plan, members of the simulated terrorist group were neutralized and apprehended.

The primary objective of the exercise, which includes a contingent of servicemen and aviation assets from the Azerbaijani army, is to enhance the competency and expertise of military personnel, fostering mutual coordination and experience-sharing among participants from various countries.

