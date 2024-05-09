Open Baku Championship revealed need for further training on my part - Azerbaijani bronze medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The competitions revealed the need for further training on my part, Rashid Aliyev, an Azerbaijani athlete who secured a bronze medal in the all-around category at the 29th Open Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics among junior athletes (category B - born in 2009–2010), told Trend.

“The competitions highlighted the need for me to intensify my efforts and train rigorously to achieve better results. The competition featured strong opponents. I aim to perform better at upcoming events,” said the athlete representing the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves.

The young athlete also mentioned that sports have enabled him to make many friends.

"I'm thrilled to be involved in gymnastics, and I aspire to achieve great heights in the future," he added.

To note, the 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.

