Open Baku Championship competitors turned out formidable - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The competitors at the Open Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics were formidable, Mahammad Rustamzade, an Azerbaijani athlete who clinched gold in the all-around category at the 29th Open Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics among junior athletes (category B - born in 2009–2010), told Trend.

“While I'm content with my performance at the Baku Championship, despite a fall on one apparatus, I aim to train harder to prevent such mistakes in the future. Following my routine, I found it fascinating to observe the routines of adult gymnasts,” said the athlete representing the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves.

To note, the 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.

