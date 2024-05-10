Supportive family members' attendance proves utmost important - young Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Having my mom and dad there to cheer me on at the competitions today gave me the confidence boost I needed, because family support is crucial, Milana Loiko, a student of Ojag Sports Club and participant in the 8th Baku Open Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics told Trend.

Milana Loiko, who is in the "pre-youth" age category, won "bronze" in the balance beam exercise at the above competition.

"I must admit that I am not entirely content with my performance; I placed third; but I am optimistic that I will achieve first place in the next start. In the balancing beam exercise, I emerged victorious. In my opinion, the balance beam program presents the greatest technical challenge. A lot of hard work and training went into being ready for the competition. Achieving high-quality results is something I constantly aim for," the Ojag Sport Club's pupil said.

To note, the 29th Baku Open Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics and the 8th Baku Open Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 9–10. More than 50 athletes from various age groups participate in the competitions.

