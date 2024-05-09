I'm gearing up for World Challenge Cup Series in Bulgaria, Slovenia - Azerbaijani athlete

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
9 May 2024
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. I'm currently gearing up for the World Challenge Cup Series scheduled to take place in Bulgaria and Slovenia, Member of the Azerbaijani national team on women's artistic gymnastics and participant of the ongoing 8th Open Baku Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Nazanin Teymurova told Trend.

“I consider my performance in competitions this season fairly satisfactory, but there's always room for improvement. At the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, I made it to two finals. In a week and a half, I'll be competing in Varna, Bulgaria, followed by Koper, Slovenia, where the World Challenge Cup Series will take place. I'm diligently preparing for these events, and participating in the Open Baku Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics serves as a valuable training opportunity for me,” Teymurova said.

According to the athlete, she is satisfied with her performance at the Baku Championship.

“I'm pleased to say that I performed well at these competitions, and I'm very satisfied with my results,” she added.

To note, the 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.

