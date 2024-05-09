Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 8 currency prices grew while 26 fell compared to May 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,170 rials. On May 8, one euro was 45,227 rials.

Currency Rial on May 9 Rial on May 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,512 52,641 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,275 46,301 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,856 3,879 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,857 3,861 1 Danish krone DKK 6,056 6,064 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,631 136,613 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,103 15,079 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,022 27,171 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,120 109,113 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,615 30,632 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,211 25,251 1 South African rand ZAR 2,261 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,302 1,302 1 Russian ruble RUB 459 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,649 27,756 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,995 31,039 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,260 38,263 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,399 1,402 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,440 31,444 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,644 8,643 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,814 5,819 100 Thai baths THB 113,747 113,897 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,856 8,863 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,789 30,944 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,170 45,227 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,544 9,543 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,690 15,678 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,614 2,615 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,691 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,197 73,377 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,850 3,853 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 481,644 rials and one dollar to 447,838 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 449,714 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 608,000–611,000 rials, while one euro is about 654,000–657,000 rials.

