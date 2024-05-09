Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 9

Iran Materials 9 May 2024 09:55 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 8 currency prices grew while 26 fell compared to May 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,170 rials. On May 8, one euro was 45,227 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 9

Rial on May 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,512

52,641

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,275

46,301

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,856

3,879

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,857

3,861

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,056

6,064

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,631

136,613

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,103

15,079

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,022

27,171

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,120

109,113

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,615

30,632

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,211

25,251

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,261

2,274

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,302

1,302

1 Russian ruble

RUB

459

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,649

27,756

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,995

31,039

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,260

38,263

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,399

1,402

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,440

31,444

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,644

8,643

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,814

5,819

100 Thai baths

THB

113,747

113,897

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,856

8,863

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,789

30,944

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,170

45,227

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,544

9,543

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,690

15,678

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,614

2,615

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

582

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,843

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,689

24,691

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,197

73,377

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,850

3,853

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 481,644 rials and one dollar to 447,838 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 449,714 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 608,000–611,000 rials, while one euro is about 654,000–657,000 rials.

