Azerbaijan's confederation of entrepreneurs to cowork with Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Trend reports that Azerbaijan's National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (ASK) and the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association have agreed to cooperate, according to a statement from Azerbaijan's National Confederation of Enterprises.

"ASK head Mammad Musayev and the Bulgarian association's board member Kiril Zhelyazkov signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku on May 8," the statement noted.

The document states that the institutions will carry out joint activities on the implementation of investment projects, the organization of training, business missions, and exhibitions in order to strengthen their economic ties.

The statement emphasized the joint development of projects of interest for Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

May 8 marked the formal visit of the Bulgarian President to Azerbaijan, accompanied by a group of Bulgarian businesses and companies.

